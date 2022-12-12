Carvana Co. [CVNA] Stock trading around $5.05 per share: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Carvana Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Retail Units Sold of 102,570 a decrease of 8% YoY.

A sum of 52842629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.20M shares. Carvana Co. shares reached a high of $5.94 and dropped to a low of $4.42 until finishing in the latest session at $5.05.

The one-year CVNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.78. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $1, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on CVNA stock. On November 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVNA shares from 43 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.42. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -33.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 45.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $638 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,613,733, which is approximately -2.423% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,144,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.43 million in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $46.65 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 63.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 22,399,349 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,595,389 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 84,279,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,274,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,062 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,326,067 shares during the same period.