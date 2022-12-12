Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved down -1.77: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $8.87 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.85, while the highest price level was $9.13. The company report on December 9, 2022 that SHIPBUILDER NOTIFIES CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE THAT CARNIVAL JUBILEE DELIVERY WILL BE DELAYED.

First Cruise Will Now Be from Galveston on Dec. 23, 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line today notified guests booked on the first six cruises of Carnival Jubilee that because of shipyard delays, delivery of the ship has been postponed and the first cruise will now be the Dec. 23, 2023 embarkation from Galveston, Tex.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.91 percent and weekly performance of -11.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.44M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 37509620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,984 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,251,208, which is approximately 19.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,566,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.48 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $450.87 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 90,016,779 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 33,732,354 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 438,147,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,896,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,038,564 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 11,346,411 shares during the same period.