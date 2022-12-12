BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Revenue clocked in at $19.10 million, down -91.84% YTD: What’s Next?

BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 8, 2022 that BIMI Announces Sale of $2 Million Promissory Note.

The Note carries an annual interest rate of 6%, which is payable together with the principal amount one year after the date of issuance. Seven business days before the maturity date of the Note, the holder has the right to exercise a conversion right to have the aggregate amount of the principal and accrued interests repaid in shares at a conversion price of $0.40 per share of the Company’s common stock (in lieu of a cash payment). The conversion price of $0.40 reflects a 60% premium on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on NASDAQ on the date of issuance of the Note (the closing price of the common stock on NASDAQ on such date was $0.25).

A sum of 12690252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 336.25K shares. BIMI International Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $4.44 and dropped to a low of $2.051 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

Guru’s Opinion on BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIMI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BIMI Stock Performance Analysis:

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.46. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2615, while it was recorded at 0.2346 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6154 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIMI International Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

BIMI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 140,227, which is approximately 73.647% of the company’s market cap and around 35.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 80,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $6000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 143,982 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 76,320 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 87,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,637 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 72,762 shares during the same period.