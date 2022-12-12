B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Stock trading around $3.36 per share: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.88%. The company report on November 24, 2022 that B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future quarterly dividends at the same level. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -9.92%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.71. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 10527054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,930 million, or 67.75% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,450,322, which is approximately -2.396% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.82 million in BTG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $142.03 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 47.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 43,788,924 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 43,688,951 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 486,924,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,402,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,885,601 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,225,499 shares during the same period.