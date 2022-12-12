Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 million, down -64.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.92%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Autolus Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Jefferies LLC, William Blair & Company L.L.C. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AUTL stock dropped by -72.05%. The one-year Autolus Therapeutics plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.61. The average equity rating for AUTL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $272.51 million, with 91.24 million shares outstanding and 76.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.36K shares, AUTL stock reached a trading volume of 11267624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $10.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

AUTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.92. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7111, while it was recorded at 2.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0602 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autolus Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10958.66. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9429.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.61.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 55.00% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 17,985,611, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.05% of the total institutional ownership; SYNCONA PORTFOLIO LTD, holding 7,346,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.59 million in AUTL stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.65 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 387,539 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,647,001 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,207,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,241,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,043 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,832,609 shares during the same period.