Arrival [ARVL] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $17

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] loss -6.34% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Arrival Announces Mr. F. Peter Cuneo Appointed as Interim CEO; Mr. Denis Sverdlov Appointed as Chairman of the Board; Departure of Mr. Avinash Rugoobur as President and Chief of Strategy; Mr. Rexford Tibbens Appointed as Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Operations Committee.

Mr. Cuneo stated, “I intend to bring the full depth of my experience to this operational role, ensuring that the Company executes on its next set of strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with Denis, the rest of the Board and our employees for the benefit of all Arrival’s stakeholders.”.

Arrival represents 486.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.10 million with the latest information. ARVL stock price has been found in the range of $0.2404 to $0.267.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 9963853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.94. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -30.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.23 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5602, while it was recorded at 0.2782 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6538 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $15 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,453,207, which is approximately -12.981% of the company’s market cap and around 65.52% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.85 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 7,518,064 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 27,426,853 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 24,318,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,263,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,373 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 17,965,913 shares during the same period.