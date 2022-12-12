Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell -19.94% so far this year. What now?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price plunged by -0.34 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Apple Announces Biggest Upgrade to App Store Pricing, Adding 700 New Price Points.

Developers will also gain new flexibility to manage pricing globally.

Apple® today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store® first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

A sum of 76006778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 88.80M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $145.57 and dropped to a low of $140.90 until finishing in the latest session at $142.16.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.2. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $185 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $177, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.15, while it was recorded at 143.06 for the last single week of trading, and 153.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.73%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,336,182 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.04 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $127.21 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,797 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 198,741,194 shares. Additionally, 2,313 investors decreased positions by around 218,662,635 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 8,981,737,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,399,141,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,062,398 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,690,775 shares during the same period.