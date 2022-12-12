Amcor plc [AMCR] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.04%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Amcor drives progress on advanced recycling materials for food and healthcare markets.

Five-year deal to secure thousands of tons of high-performance, certified-circular material from ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling plant.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in develop3ing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has today announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.

Over the last 12 months, AMCR stock rose by 7.01%. The one-year Amcor plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.95. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.51 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, AMCR stock reached a trading volume of 10506013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 308.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.69%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,777 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 116,990,870, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 100,618,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $695.1 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

301 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 60,529,081 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 52,457,664 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 596,552,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,538,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,234,770 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,244,499 shares during the same period.