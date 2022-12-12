Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Is Currently -1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -1.39% or -1.26 points to close at $89.09 with a heavy trading volume of 67213817 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023.

Visually stunning, anime-inspired action role-playing game will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 next year.

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Inc. today announced they are bringing Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta on PC earlier in the year. View the gameplay trailer, which debuted tonight at The Game Awards, here.

It opened the trading session at $88.90, the shares rose to $90.30 and dropped to $88.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded -18.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 76.33M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 67213817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $140.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.53, while it was recorded at 89.43 for the last single week of trading, and 123.58 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $535,944 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.86 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $29.39 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,203 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 241,440,678 shares. Additionally, 1,635 investors decreased positions by around 178,243,903 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 5,596,077,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,015,762,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,151,605 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882,251 shares during the same period.