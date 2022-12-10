Wall Street Analyst Initiated Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $20.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Corebridge Financial Introduces Dimensional Index Designed Exclusively for The Power Series of Index Annuities.

New index offers first-time access to Dimensional’s systematic, research-driven approach in a fixed index annuity.

Corebridge Financial today announced the introduction of the Dimensional US Foundations Index, an index created by Dimensional Fund Advisors for use exclusively in The Power Series of Index Annuities®, Corebridge’s family of fixed index annuities.

Corebridge Financial Inc. represents 645.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.91 billion with the latest information. CRBG stock price has been found in the range of $19.83 to $20.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 2436931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $25.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Corebridge Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for CRBG stock

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.41, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.13. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

There are presently around $2,858 million, or 22.73% of CRBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 63,855,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 78.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,831,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.73 million in CRBG stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $101.36 million in CRBG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corebridge Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE:CRBG] by around 142,844,167 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,844,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,844,167 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.