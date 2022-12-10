Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Stock trading around $374.51 per share: What’s Next?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] closed the trading session at $374.51 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $368.44, while the highest price level was $377.20. The company report on December 8, 2022 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revenue increased 28% to $1.9 billionComparable sales increased 22%, or increased 25% on a constant dollar basisDiluted EPS of $2.00.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.33 percent and weekly performance of -1.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LULU reached to a volume of 2980493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $382.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $320 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 11.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 198.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LULU stock trade performance evaluation

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 330.23, while it was recorded at 376.79 for the last single week of trading, and 319.39 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.37.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 21.73%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,686 million, or 89.10% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,345,488, which is approximately -0.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,048,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.58 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 3.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,862,030 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 6,642,874 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 91,463,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,968,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,809 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 713,985 shares during the same period.