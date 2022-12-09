why Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.50

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] loss -3.01% or -0.31 points to close at $9.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2350952 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Ilan Pragaspathy promoted to Vice President – Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) announced today Ilan Pragaspathy has been promoted to Vice President – Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning. Mr. Pragaspathy will continue reporting to Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for TDS.

“This promotion for Ilan is a result of increased responsibility for enterprise long-range strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting, and business performance analysis,” said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of TDS. “Ilan has an exceptional background in corporate strategy and finance, and I am confident he will excel in this position as he continues working collaboratively with leaders across the company.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.32, the shares rose to $10.39 and dropped to $9.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDS points out that the company has recorded -37.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, TDS reached to a volume of 2350952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for TDS stock

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $962 million, or 97.00% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 20,495,659, which is approximately 24.106% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,478,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.45 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $118.66 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 7,053,295 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 6,010,189 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,376,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,439,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,689 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,609 shares during the same period.