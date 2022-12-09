why Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $125.53

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] slipped around -1.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $107.32 at the close of the session, down -1.36%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Common Stock Digital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2022. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on January 13, 2023..

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -39.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $110.66 and lowest of $106.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.22, which means current price is +25.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 2221094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $125.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $151 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $144, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DLR stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 180 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.76, while it was recorded at 108.84 for the last single week of trading, and 124.37 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $29,822 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,428,164, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,183,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in DLR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.31 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 25.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 23,407,129 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 20,576,729 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 233,891,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,875,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,262 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,777 shares during the same period.