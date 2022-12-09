why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.37

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Thursday, December 8, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 954550Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), or +1-929-526-1599 (International)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)Replay Access Code: 836051(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 15, 2022)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

A sum of 3999470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.76M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $41.93 and dropped to a low of $40.20 until finishing in the latest session at $41.23.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.12. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 147.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.98, while it was recorded at 43.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,269 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,546,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.15 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $685.35 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 10,243,649 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 9,095,968 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 399,511,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,850,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,268,360 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,504,159 shares during the same period.