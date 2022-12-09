why Amphenol Corporation [APH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.18

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] jumped around 1.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $79.55 at the close of the session, up 1.91%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Amphenol Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Dividend Increase.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:.

Record sales of $3.295 billion, up 17% in U.S. dollars and 18% organically compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Amphenol Corporation stock is now -9.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APH Stock saw the intraday high of $79.64 and lowest of $78.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.45, which means current price is +28.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 2276555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $85.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corporation [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.79, while it was recorded at 79.20 for the last single week of trading, and 72.59 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.28. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.62.

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $45,385 million, or 96.80% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,304,373, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 52,900,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 28,279,133 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 21,104,061 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 521,134,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,517,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,489,288 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 867,548 shares during the same period.