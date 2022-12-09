why Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.02

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] gained 0.56% or 0.12 points to close at $21.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3323494 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Kroger Comments On Second Request From Federal Trade Commission.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that, as expected, it has received a request for additional information (“second request”) from the Federal Trade Commission as part of the regulatory review process for its merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI). Kroger issued the following statement:.

Kroger looks forward to realizing the compelling benefits this merger will offer, including enhancing competition, lowering prices for customers, improving access to fresh food, creating opportunities to continue investing in our associates and securing the long-term future of union jobs. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Federal Trade Commission as it conducts its review of the merger, including developing a thoughtful divestiture plan. Kroger continues to expect to complete the merger in early 2024.

It opened the trading session at $21.42, the shares rose to $21.63 and dropped to $20.491, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACI points out that the company has recorded -2.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 3323494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $30.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.42, while it was recorded at 21.21 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $7,577 million, or 68.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $491.0 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 35,771,117 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 24,899,603 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 290,600,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,270,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,556,692 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 10,661,365 shares during the same period.