Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Stock trading around $33.22 per share: What’s Next?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.89%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that WMX Inks Deal to Bring New FAST Channel Offering Exclusively to The Roku Channel.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop are now available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Content including music videos, concerts, and WMX original programming to be featured on the all-new FAST channels.

Over the last 12 months, WMG stock dropped by -23.03%. The one-year Warner Music Group Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.96. The average equity rating for WMG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.04 billion, with 514.82 million shares outstanding and 114.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, WMG stock reached a trading volume of 2222368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $34.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.29, while it was recorded at 33.51 for the last single week of trading, and 29.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Music Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WMG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 15.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,189 million, or 89.40% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,009,130, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 16.68% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,165,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.92 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $341.65 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 0.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 12,910,469 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 9,766,504 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,410,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,087,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,355,567 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,640,831 shares during the same period.