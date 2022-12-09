Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Agora Inc. [API]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.20%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Agora Teams with HTC and Magic Leap Ahead of Immerse Global Summit.

At this year’s conference, Agora will demo new products that will deliver immersive metaverse experiences to enterprises, developers and end-users across the globe.

Over the last 12 months, API stock dropped by -82.78%. The one-year Agora Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.23. The average equity rating for API stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $350.44 million, with 112.14 million shares outstanding and 95.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 784.87K shares, API stock reached a trading volume of 3249516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $5.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on API stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for API shares from 31 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

API Stock Performance Analysis:

Agora Inc. [API] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, API shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agora Inc. Fundamentals:

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Agora Inc. [API] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $141 million, or 48.90% of API stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of API stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 8,189,675, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 2,949,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.56 million in API stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.33 million in API stock with ownership of nearly -13.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 6,555,597 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,694,955 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 28,146,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,396,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,028,226 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,435 shares during the same period.