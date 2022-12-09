Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Coty Inc. [COTY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 2.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.02. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Coty Inc. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers for Approximately $200 Million Outstanding Debt Securities.

Tender Offer is a Continuation of $1.1 Billion Reduction in Debt Over Last 15 Months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3635712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $6.71 billion, with 842.00 million shares outstanding and 351.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 3635712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,771 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,307,085, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,323,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.35 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $235.81 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 38,736,618 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 52,721,249 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 254,041,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,499,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,682 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,199,454 shares during the same period.