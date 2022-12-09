Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $20

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] loss -1.94% or -0.27 points to close at $13.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2911932 shares. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Vertiv Declares Annual Dividend.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the company’s annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of the company’s Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $13.87, the shares rose to $14.035 and dropped to $13.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 24.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 2911932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $15.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $4,785 million, or 93.80% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 34,474,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.92 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $366.26 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 40,076,832 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 27,771,871 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 282,433,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,281,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,298,285 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,436,574 shares during the same period.