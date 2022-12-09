Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell -80.01% so far this year. What now?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] gained 2.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Combination Trials with Avutometinib (VS-6766) Ongoing as Part of Development Program Designed to Maximize Potential Across RAS Pathway-Driven Tumors.

Company Confirms Q4 FDA Meeting Based on Encouraging Results to Date in Ongoing RAMP 201 Trial of Avutometinib (VS-6766) ± Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer.

Verastem Inc. represents 210.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.61 million with the latest information. VSTM stock price has been found in the range of $0.395 to $0.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 4545665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for VSTM stock

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4319, while it was recorded at 0.4126 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0472 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $52 million, or 62.10% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,974,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in VSTM stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $7.05 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 24,600,418 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,286,117 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 95,528,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,415,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,204,475 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,763 shares during the same period.