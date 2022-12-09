UBS slashes price target on Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] – find out why.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] loss -3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $33.96 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Zillow Group acquires VRX Media to create national photographer network, elevate listing media through ShowingTime+ brand.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VRX’s real estate media services provide convenient, fast delivery to customers.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of VRX Media. This real estate media marketing and services leader is known for its aerial drone photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, high-definition photography and fast-media delivery to clients, which is made possible through the company’s national professional photographer network. Zillow Group will continue to offer VRX Media’s services through the ShowingTime+ software suite.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 240.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.08 billion with the latest information. ZG stock price has been found in the range of $33.775 to $35.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.46K shares, ZG reached a trading volume of 5658216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $36.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $48 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ZG stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZG shares from 41 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for ZG stock

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.44. With this latest performance, ZG shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 36.12 for the last single week of trading, and 37.95 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]

There are presently around $1,692 million, or 86.00% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,797,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,918,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.94 million in ZG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $91.97 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 3,366,398 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 3,935,424 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 42,523,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,825,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,160 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,300,216 shares during the same period.