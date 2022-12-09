Sono Group N.V. [SEV] fell -88.47% so far this year. What now?

Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ: SEV] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.11 at the close of the session, down -5.13%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Third Quarter 2022: Increase in Reservations and Multiple International Partnerships Signed.

Sono Motors’ Revenues Six Times Higher Compared to Q2 2022.

21,000 Sion B2C Reservations And 22,000 B2B Pre-Orders, Reflecting In The Aggregate Approx. €1 Billion of Potential Revenues.

Sono Group N.V. stock is now -88.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.89, which means current price is +11.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SEV reached a trading volume of 2867447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sono Group N.V. [SEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sono Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sono Group N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sono Group N.V. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1600.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has SEV stock performed recently?

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.78. With this latest performance, SEV shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5672, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1655 for the last 200 days.

Sono Group N.V. [SEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sono Group N.V. [SEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -356250.00 and a Gross Margin at -3850.00. Sono Group N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399706.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.95.

Sono Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.90% of SEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEV stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,516,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.22% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 874,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in SEV stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $0.72 million in SEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sono Group N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ:SEV] by around 1,740,331 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 737,359 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,872,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,349,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,935 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 350,944 shares during the same period.