Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Revenue clocked in at $14.80 million, down -58.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price surged by 5.66 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Senseonics to Present at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Management is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:30am ET and will hold one-on-one meetings following. Interested parties can access a live and recorded webcast presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

A sum of 2379428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The one-year SENS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.83. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.88.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1860, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4133 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SENS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 27.60% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,324,927, which is approximately 3.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,476,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.17 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.62 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -20.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,324,602 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,973,976 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 96,531,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,830,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,273,720 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,672 shares during the same period.