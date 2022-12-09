Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] fell -1.67% so far this year. What now?

Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: RVMD] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.75 at the close of the session, up 2.48%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Revolution Medicines to Regain Global Rights to RMC-4630 following Sanofi’s Termination of SHP2 Inhibitor Development and Commercialization Collaboration.

Conduct and timing of ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating RMC-4630 in combination with sotorasib is expected to be unaffected.

Revolution Medicines Inc. stock is now -1.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVMD Stock saw the intraday high of $24.79 and lowest of $20.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.11, which means current price is +75.78% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 889.84K shares, RVMD reached a trading volume of 2696502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $26, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.96.

How has RVMD stock performed recently?

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 25.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 20.74 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -639.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.05. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -636.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.66.

Revolution Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Insider trade positions for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]

There are presently around $2,185 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,381,179, which is approximately 19.649% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,984,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.85 million in RVMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $157.25 million in RVMD stock with ownership of nearly 17.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:RVMD] by around 18,020,644 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,196,299 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 64,048,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,265,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVMD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,829,391 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 858,626 shares during the same period.