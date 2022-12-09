Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD] Stock trading around $2.17 per share: What’s Next?

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLMD] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.485 during the day while it closed the day at $2.17. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Relmada Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results from Phase 3 RELIANCE I Trial for REL-1017 as an Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company to Host Conference Call Today, December 7, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced results of the RELIANCE I study (REL-1017-301), evaluating REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The same factors that negatively affected the previously announced results from the RELIANCE III study, a limited number of high enrolling sites with unplausible placebo response, also affected RELIANCE I and the study did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) on Day 28. RELIANCE I evaluated the use of REL-1017 in addition to a standard antidepressant for patients who had inadequate response to at least one and up to three standard antidepressant therapies.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -52.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLMD stock has declined by -93.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.40% and lost -90.37% year-on date.

The market cap for RLMD stock reached $65.34 million, with 30.06 million shares outstanding and 29.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, RLMD reached a trading volume of 7088593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLMD shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $8, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RLMD stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RLMD shares from 64 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

RLMD stock trade performance evaluation

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.83. With this latest performance, RLMD shares dropped by -63.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.31 for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 86.90% of RLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLMD stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,644,475, which is approximately 0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,383,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 million in RLMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 million in RLMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLMD] by around 4,506,712 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,408,429 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,945,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,861,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLMD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,654 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 328,333 shares during the same period.