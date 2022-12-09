Piper Sandler slashes price target on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] – find out why.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $153.68. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Zoetis Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend; Board Approves 15% Payment Increase.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 15% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2022. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Friday, January 20, 2023.

“Zoetis has continued to perform well this year thanks to our diverse, durable product portfolio and global scale,” said Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Zoetis. “We are well-positioned to generate increased cash for future investment opportunities, and I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our dividend by 15% in 2023 as part of our commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2267440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoetis Inc. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for ZTS stock reached $71.27 billion, with 467.80 million shares outstanding and 464.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2267440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $213.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 103.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.21, while it was recorded at 153.95 for the last single week of trading, and 167.52 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.07%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $65,913 million, or 94.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,203,732, which is approximately -5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,550,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.62 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.04 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,652,605 shares. Additionally, 715 investors decreased positions by around 18,915,284 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 392,332,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,900,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,540 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,516 shares during the same period.