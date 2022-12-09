Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $12

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] gained 3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $10.59 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Petco Updates Time for Participation in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (the “Company” or “Petco”) (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. This is an update to the previously announced time for the presentation.

The live audio webcast will be available via the Company’s investor relations page at ir.petco.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website through December 20, 2022.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. represents 265.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18 billion with the latest information. WOOF stock price has been found in the range of $10.31 to $10.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 2310451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $14.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 73.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 65.30% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,894,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.6 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.82 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 0.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 15,314,002 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 29,469,510 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 99,599,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,382,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,105,963 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,468,918 shares during the same period.