Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] is -94.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.0979 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Panbela Announces First Patients Enrolled in Europe for ASPIRE Trial Studying Ivospemin (SBP-101) in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma.

“We’re really excited, after just recently announcing regulatory approval for the opening of trial sites in Europe, to have our first patients enrolled in Italy,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela. “Having European enrollment underway is highly encouraging as we continue to ramp up the trial. We’re targeting the interim analysis in early 2024.”.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -17.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBLA stock has declined by -81.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.31% and lost -94.43% year-on date.

The market cap for PBLA stock reached $3.33 million, with 31.71 million shares outstanding and 28.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 2528047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA stock trade performance evaluation

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1644, while it was recorded at 0.0990 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0442 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.35.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,176,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 222,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly 46589.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 2,846,462 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 107,954 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,972,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,624,229 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 107,954 shares during the same period.