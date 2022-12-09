NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell -24.72% so far this year. What now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] price surged by 4.59 percent to reach at $7.52. The company report on November 29, 2022 that NXP Foundation Commits $250,000 to Advance Engineering Education at Austin Community College District.

The donation, which includes scholarship funds and will also enable the creation of the NXP Advanced Manufacturing Lab, demonstrates NXP’s ongoing commitment to promote and improve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the local Austin community. The NXP Advanced Manufacturing Lab will be co-located with the ACC High School Advanced Manufacturing IMPACT Academy at ACC Highland, where students can work toward college credits while they are still in high school. In addition, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, the NXP-endowed scholarship program will begin making awards targeting candidates from the Advanced Manufacturing Academy.

A sum of 2520269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares reached a high of $171.87 and dropped to a low of $163.53 until finishing in the latest session at $171.47.

The one-year NXPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.52. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $179.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $200 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $190, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 235 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.06, while it was recorded at 167.59 for the last single week of trading, and 169.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.93%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,010 million, or 93.90% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 25,846,826, which is approximately 9.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,743,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

404 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 24,487,856 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 24,559,288 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 184,286,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,333,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,867,232 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,604 shares during the same period.