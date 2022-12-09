Niu Technologies [NIU] is -65.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] gained 19.74% or 0.91 points to close at $5.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2435002 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

— Third Quarter Total Volume of e-scooter sales down 19.2% year over year.

— Third Quarter Revenues of RMB 1,153.2 million, down 6.0% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $4.94, the shares rose to $5.52 and dropped to $4.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIU points out that the company has recorded -34.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -114.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 789.12K shares, NIU reached to a volume of 2435002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Niu Technologies [NIU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $12.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NIU shares from 36 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for NIU stock

Niu Technologies [NIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.01. With this latest performance, NIU shares gained by 84.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.36 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +19.90. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52.

Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 2.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Niu Technologies [NIU]

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 787,103 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,825,920 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,451,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,064,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,506 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,322,646 shares during the same period.