My Size Inc. [MYSZ] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] gained 26.67% or 0.04 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 85549245 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Italian Uniform Maker Forint to Integrate MySize’s Sizing Solution into Offerings for its Customers Including the Vatican, Italy’s Presidency and Senate.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) (“MySize” or the “Company”), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced that Forint S.p.a., a leading Italian maker of uniforms, has selected the MySizeID sizing solution for its business. Forint will offer MySizeID to all of its business-to-business customers, providing a smarter and easier way to interact, resulting in a seamless experience and more accurate service.

For 40 years, Forint has been providing clothes and uniforms of high quality through trust, accuracy, and tailored solutions. Forint’s customers in Italy include large retailers, airlines, cruise ship companies, railway companies, passenger and goods transport companies, airports, roads and motorways, recycling operatives, local police, banking institutions, sports federations, military corps, and hotels.

It opened the trading session at $6.22, the shares rose to $8.465 and dropped to $4.6575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYSZ points out that the company has recorded -22.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 343.56K shares, MYSZ reached to a volume of 85549245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for MYSZ stock

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1768, while it was recorded at 0.1657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2430 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8074.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8030.53.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -153.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.63. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,061,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.61% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 105,286, which is approximately 62.672% of the company’s market cap and around 22.34% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 86,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly -28.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 122,586 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 419,361 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 158,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,270 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 390,644 shares during the same period.