MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Stock trading around $10.93 per share: What’s Next?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will be available for investor meetings at the following in-person investor events in December 2022:.

Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 7th.

Over the last 12 months, MGI stock rose by 46.12%. The one-year MoneyGram International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.76. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 96.60 million shares outstanding and 89.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 914.19K shares, MGI stock reached a trading volume of 2391064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 105.33.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.56 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

MGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $929 million, or 89.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: SAND GROVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 7,823,318, which is approximately 12.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,428,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.27 million in MGI stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $63.99 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 8,254,140 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,887,879 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 67,825,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,967,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,968 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,083,365 shares during the same period.