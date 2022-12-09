MetLife Inc. [MET] is 19.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $74.59 on 12/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.41, while the highest price level was $75.79. The company report on December 7, 2022 that MetLife Recognized for Hispanic Inclusion 2022.

MetLife, Inc. announced that, for the 11th consecutive year, it has been recognized by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) for its success in promoting Hispanic inclusion. In addition, MetLife was named by LATINA Style Inc. as one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work in the U.S. for the 14th year in a row.

“MetLife’s purpose inspires us to build a more inclusive and equitable world as we focus on achieving our 2030 DEI commitments,” said Jeannette Pina, senior vice president, U.S. and Latin America Compliance, and co-chair of MetLife’s LatConexión Hispanic Inclusion Network. “As co-chair of LatConexión, we’re very proud of our commitment to talent stewardship and promoting the growth of diversity, equity and inclusion at MetLife.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.36 percent and weekly performance of -2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, MET reached to a volume of 3476403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.78, while it was recorded at 75.77 for the last single week of trading, and 66.83 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,141 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.16 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,332,908 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 35,339,468 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 513,701,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,373,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,578,052 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,373,869 shares during the same period.