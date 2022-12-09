Market cap of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] reaches 24.30M – now what?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] gained 14.59% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. represents 35.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.30 million with the latest information. CNET stock price has been found in the range of $0.3801 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 491.64K shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 6003690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CNET stock

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.12. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8063, while it was recorded at 0.6676 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6627 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,100, which is approximately -84.036% of the company’s market cap and around 20.29% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 22,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 47,568 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 168,604 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 89,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,568 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 36,478 shares during the same period.