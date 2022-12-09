Market cap of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] reaches 29.41B – now what?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] price surged by 4.67 percent to reach at $7.72. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Veeva Pulse Shows Digitally Enabled Field Teams are Using HCP Time More Effectively in Asia Pacific.

HCP Access is selective as nearly half meet with only one company monthly.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced findings from the latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, the largest global industry benchmark of its kind on healthcare professional HCP engagement. Asia Pacific data shows that HCP access is limited and the growth of omnichannel engagement, across digital channels is driven by reps building effective relationships through use of relevant content.

A sum of 2314609 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Veeva Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $173.58 and dropped to a low of $163.20 until finishing in the latest session at $173.03.

The one-year VEEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.21. The average equity rating for VEEV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $214.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $205 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VEEV stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VEEV shares from 225 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 7.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 38.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

VEEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.82, while it was recorded at 169.80 for the last single week of trading, and 188.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeva Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.31 and a Gross Margin at +72.03. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.46.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

VEEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 13.35%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,966 million, or 93.30% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,347,309, which is approximately -18.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,294,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $1.63 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly 6.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 12,778,572 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 10,948,795 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 103,221,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,948,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,346,545 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,314 shares during the same period.