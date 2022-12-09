Market cap of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] reaches 23.26B – now what?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] loss -2.69% or -3.68 points to close at $132.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3623411 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of FireBird Acquisition.

It opened the trading session at $140.33, the shares rose to $141.265 and dropped to $132.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FANG points out that the company has recorded -13.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 3623411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $183.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for FANG stock

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.37, while it was recorded at 139.02 for the last single week of trading, and 135.87 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 28.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $21,444 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,771,852, which is approximately 2.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,178,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 7.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 13,861,073 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 18,551,080 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 128,965,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,377,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,463,605 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,041,720 shares during the same period.