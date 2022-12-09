Market Analysts see Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Pharvaris N.V. [NASDAQ: PHVS] closed the trading session at $11.46 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $11.94. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Pharvaris Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Announced positive top-line data for RAPIDe-1, a global Phase 2 study of PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.

Participated in a Type A meeting with the FDA regarding the previously announced holds on the clinical studies of PHA121 in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.36 percent and weekly performance of 448.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 210.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.04K shares, PHVS reached to a volume of 80465744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHVS shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Pharvaris N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities dropped their target price from $34 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pharvaris N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PHVS stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PHVS shares from 26 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pharvaris N.V. is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

PHVS stock trade performance evaluation

Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 448.33. With this latest performance, PHVS shares gained by 210.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.41 for Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pharvaris N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pharvaris N.V. go to 20.59%.

Pharvaris N.V. [PHVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $256 million, or 76.90% of PHVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHVS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,315,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.63% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,246,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.21 million in PHVS stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $36.45 million in PHVS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pharvaris N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Pharvaris N.V. [NASDAQ:PHVS] by around 196,624 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 235,006 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 21,883,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,314,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHVS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,616 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 799 shares during the same period.