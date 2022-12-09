Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $270. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] closed the trading session at $160.78 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $158.67, while the highest price level was $165.06. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Announces Medical IoT Security to Protect Connected Devices Critical to Patient Care.

As healthcare providers use digital devices such as diagnostic and monitoring systems, ambulance equipment, and surgical robots to improve patient care, the security of those devices is as important as their primary function. Today, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) announced Medical IoT Security — the most comprehensive Zero Trust security solution for medical devices — enabling healthcare organizations to deploy and manage new connected technologies quickly and securely. Zero Trust is a strategic approach to cybersecurity that secures an organization by eliminating implicit trust by continuously verifying every user and device.

“The proliferation of connected medical devices in the healthcare industry brings a wealth of benefits, but these devices are often not well secured. For example, according to Unit 42, an alarming 75% of smart infusion pumps examined on the networks of hospitals and healthcare organizations had known security gaps,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, network security at Palo Alto Networks. “This makes security devices an attractive target for cyberattackers, potentially exposing patient data and ultimately putting patients at risk.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.37 percent and weekly performance of -9.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 4435681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $183 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.27, while it was recorded at 166.97 for the last single week of trading, and 174.77 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.07%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,343 million, or 87.20% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,780, which is approximately -16.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,074,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.51 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 7.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 24,971,351 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 33,959,300 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 191,989,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,919,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,783,489 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,303 shares during the same period.