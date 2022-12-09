Market Analysts see DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gaining to $103. Time to buy?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] jumped around 4.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $122.67 at the close of the session, up 4.04%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Dexcom G7 Receives FDA Clearance: The Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Cleared in the U.S.

Dexcom G7 is now cleared in the U.S. for people with all Types of diabetes ages two years and older, giving more people than ever access to a powerfully simple diabetes management solution.

With an overall MARD of 8.2%, Dexcom G7 is the most accurate CGM cleared by the FDA,1 building on the trusted performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia and increase time in range2,3.

DexCom Inc. stock is now -8.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXCM Stock saw the intraday high of $125.55 and lowest of $119.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.96, which means current price is +83.38% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 5619105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $123.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 181.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.28, while it was recorded at 118.42 for the last single week of trading, and 95.77 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 32.90%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $45,173 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,682,426, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,609,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.22 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 20,468,507 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 56,089,548 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 291,688,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,246,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,146,155 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,688,304 shares during the same period.