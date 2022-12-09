Market Analysts see Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.35%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Cronos Unveils its New CBC Product: Spinach FEELZ™ Day Trip Gummies With THC+CBC.

Spinach FEELZ™ THC+CBC Day Trip Gummies.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock dropped by -37.17%. The one-year Cronos Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.7. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 378.11 million shares outstanding and 198.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 2335377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.55 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.50 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

CRON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,264,592, which is approximately -12.116% of the company’s market cap and around 46.84% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.07 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.67 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 2.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 4,160,771 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,659,975 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 36,350,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,171,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,086 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,853,533 shares during the same period.