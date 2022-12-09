Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.61 billion, up 51.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.11%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today third quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock rose by 44.86%. The one-year Liberty Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.23. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.68 billion, with 185.51 million shares outstanding and 167.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 2218800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.11. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,231 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,052,882, which is approximately -14.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,972,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.81 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $192.58 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 38.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 34,706,195 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 36,539,768 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 80,921,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,167,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,127,677 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,082,154 shares during the same period.