Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain 1.20% so far this year. What now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

A sum of 2283818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $12.005 and dropped to a low of $11.79 until finishing in the latest session at $11.80.

The one-year IRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.23. The average equity rating for IRWD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 25.80.

IRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 25.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,034 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,970,098, which is approximately -7.141% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.4 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $170.92 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 16,948,474 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 21,392,729 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 134,064,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,405,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,526,483 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,475 shares during the same period.