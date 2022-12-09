HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] fell -68.26% so far this year. What now?

HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HCP] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 8.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.90. The company report on December 7, 2022 that HashiCorp Announces Third Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2023.

Third quarter revenue totaled $125.3 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year;.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 127% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3678821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HashiCorp Inc. stands at 8.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.71%.

The market cap for HCP stock reached $5.37 billion, with 185.21 million shares outstanding and 73.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 3678821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $42.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on HCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.96.

How has HCP stock performed recently?

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, HCP shares gained by 26.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.55, while it was recorded at 26.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.70. HashiCorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.05.

HashiCorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]

There are presently around $1,830 million, or 83.00% of HCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,067,239, which is approximately 40.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,430,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.85 million in HCP stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $161.28 million in HCP stock with ownership of nearly 21.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HashiCorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HCP] by around 20,623,752 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,194,758 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,501,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,319,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,076,232 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,872 shares during the same period.