H World Group Limited [HTHT] Revenue clocked in at $1.92 billion, up 16.85% YTD: What’s Next?

H World Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] traded at a high on 12/08/22, posting a 5.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.36. The company report on December 2, 2022 that H World Group Limited Announces the Change of Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. He joined the Company in October 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. He was the Chief Corporate Strategy Officer and CEO of Data Center of CapitaLand (SGX: C31) from July 2019 to August 2021. Prior to that, she worked with Temasek, including serving as a director and a managing director, successively, of Temasek International from July 2013 to March 2018, and as the chief strategy officer and chief investment officer of Ascendas-Singbridge, a Temasek portfolio company, from June 2015 and June 2019. Prior to that, she worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants (“Roland Berger”), with the latest position as a principal and a member of the Asia Leadership Team. Before joining Roland Berger, Ms. He worked as a senior manager in global investments & terminal operations at Fraport AG from January 2002 to August 2005. She started her career as a product manager of the global marketing chemicals division at BASF SE in Germany in 1997. Ms. He obtained her MBA degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2309600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of H World Group Limited stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for HTHT stock reached $13.88 billion, with 310.78 million shares outstanding and 36.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, HTHT reached a trading volume of 2309600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about H World Group Limited [HTHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for H World Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for H World Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTHT in the course of the last twelve months was 862.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HTHT stock performed recently?

H World Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.17. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 27.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for H World Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 41.86 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

H World Group Limited [HTHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H World Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.76. H World Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$22,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.H World Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for H World Group Limited [HTHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited go to 26.05%.

Insider trade positions for H World Group Limited [HTHT]

There are presently around $6,382 million, or 46.60% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,884,368, which is approximately -5.404% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 15,172,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.89 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $557.76 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly -7.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H World Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in H World Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 10,258,699 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,589,623 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 125,334,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,182,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,270,962 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,250 shares during the same period.