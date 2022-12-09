Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 16.92%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Prices $5.0 Million Public Offering.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock is now -92.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GROM Stock saw the intraday high of $4.479 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.56, which means current price is +28.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 369.28K shares, GROM reached a trading volume of 6242739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has GROM stock performed recently?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.06. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -54.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2611, while it was recorded at 0.1435 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5376 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.84.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.90% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 417,259, which is approximately 3.537% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 161,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $4000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 131,761 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 233,016 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 475,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 840,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,942 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 59,926 shares during the same period.