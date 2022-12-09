GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $4

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [NASDAQ: GRNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.54%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that GreenLight Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

GreenLight Biosciences lab.

Working toward clinical trial initiation for COVID vaccine candidate in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, GRNA stock dropped by -88.91%. The one-year GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for GRNA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.06 million, with 139.06 million shares outstanding and 82.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.81K shares, GRNA stock reached a trading volume of 2651085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRNA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

GRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.54. With this latest performance, GRNA shares dropped by -45.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8014, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5549 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.49.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 25.20% of GRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNA stocks are: CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 10,261,560, which is approximately 47.425% of the company’s market cap and around 45.39% of the total institutional ownership; CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, holding 6,489,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 million in GRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.16 million in GRNA stock with ownership of nearly 148.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [NASDAQ:GRNA] by around 13,760,682 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 6,400,578 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 16,839,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,000,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,382,400 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 5,487,724 shares during the same period.