Goldman slashes price target on Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] – find out why.

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] closed the trading session at $118.17 on 12/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.00, while the highest price level was $126.72. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Chart Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes.

Chart intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds from the previously announced offerings of common stock and depositary shares and borrowings under a new term loan B facility, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Howden and pay all associated costs and expenses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.91 percent and weekly performance of -13.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 642.04K shares, GTLS reached to a volume of 3839885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $209.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $228 to $133. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $248 to $148, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 12.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 682.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GTLS stock trade performance evaluation

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.93. With this latest performance, GTLS shares dropped by -50.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.30, while it was recorded at 132.81 for the last single week of trading, and 175.22 for the last 200 days.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.07 and a Gross Margin at +21.85. Chart Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 52.35%.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,016 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,083,870, which is approximately -4.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,417,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.98 million in GTLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $407.19 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chart Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 3,738,616 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 3,609,097 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 35,101,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,449,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,582 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 288,043 shares during the same period.