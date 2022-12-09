For HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO], Analyst sees a drop to $55. What next?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] loss -2.81% or -1.44 points to close at $49.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2584325 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that HF Sinclair Corporation Reports Quarterly Results and Announces Regular Cash Dividend.

Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $954.4 million, or $4.45 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $982.9 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter.

Reported EBITDA of $1,463.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,500.3 million for the third quarter.

It opened the trading session at $51.90, the shares rose to $52.26 and dropped to $49.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DINO points out that the company has recorded -13.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, DINO reached to a volume of 2584325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DINO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DINO stock

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.24. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.53, while it was recorded at 52.22 for the last single week of trading, and 48.57 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.26. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]

There are presently around $6,648 million, or 67.60% of DINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,799,193, which is approximately 4.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,439,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $668.49 million in DINO stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $617.45 million in DINO stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HF Sinclair Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE:DINO] by around 10,302,464 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 17,266,174 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 106,090,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,659,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DINO stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,154,333 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,683 shares during the same period.