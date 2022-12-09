For Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST], Analyst sees a rise to $586. What next?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $483.33 during the day while it closed the day at $481.42. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 8.1 percent, to $53.44 billion from $49.42 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stock has also loss -4.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COST stock has declined by -10.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.98% and lost -15.20% year-on date.

The market cap for COST stock reached $217.10 billion, with 443.90 million shares outstanding and 441.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 2862750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $563.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $600 to $490. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $525 to $579, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on COST stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COST shares from 606 to 603.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 12.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 108.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COST stock trade performance evaluation

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, COST shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 494.90, while it was recorded at 485.55 for the last single week of trading, and 513.11 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 11.15%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144,627 million, or 69.30% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,030,429, which is approximately 1.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,059,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.47 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.05 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,374 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 11,636,860 shares. Additionally, 1,152 investors decreased positions by around 10,853,866 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 277,927,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,418,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,779,933 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 358,697 shares during the same period.